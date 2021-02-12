New farm laws will ruin agricultural sector: Ex-DyCM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 12: Former Deputy Chief Minister, Tara Chand today criticized BJP Government at the Centre for failing to listen to crore of agitating farmers in the country.

Addressing public meeting in Pargwal area of Chhamb constituency today Tara Chand said that three farm laws have been imposed on farmers to benefit the corporate sector. These laws will ruin the agriculture sector. He said the Modi Government should withdraw the laws in favour of farmers of the country.

Congress leader lashed out at the ruling BJP Government for failing to resolve farmers grievances on three Central Agriculture laws. He said that Government should reach out to the farmers to resolve their issues. Such a situation should not have arisen if the Government was serious about the welfare of farmers.

Accusing the government of neglecting the farmers, Tara Chand said that the Government is trying to benefit 2-3 of its friends by conspiring against the farmers. Government isn’t just neglecting them, it’s conspiring to destroy them.

Former DyCM referred to the massive hike in the price of petrol and diesel which is highest in last 73 years. He said that Modi Govt has earned more than 19 lakh crores in six years out of tax on petrol and diesel. He said the crude oil in the international market is at 60 USD per barrel while the rates of fuel are highest while during Dr Manmohan Singh Government it was 110 USD per barrel but rates were lower than today. Seeking roll back of the price hike, he said the Modi Government is charging high Excise duty which is 258 percent higher to UPA in petrol and 820 percent higher in Diesel, which is totally unreasonable.

He urged the Govt to consider the long pending demands of regularization and regular wages of agitating daily wagers, need based, CP workers and other such categories of workers in PHE, Irrigation, Flood Control and other Departments.

Senior members Daljeet Singh Manhas, Jagdish Raj Sharma, Kali Dass, Bharat Mangu, Bodh Raj and others also spoke on the occasion.