Apni Party holds massive protest against Sarore Toll Plaza

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 7: Apni Party leaders and workers today staged a massive demonstration against Sarore Toll Plaza on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway seeking its removal as it is operating illegally.

As per the party handout, the protesters of Apni Party were led by the provincial president, Jammu and Ex-Minister, Manjit Singh as they marched towards the Sarore Toll Plaza and protested in the plaza complex area while accusing them of illegally collecting money from the commuters.

The protestors also staged dharna and shouted slogans in support of their demands for removing the Sarore Toll Plaza which has caused inconvenience to the people passing through the Highway.

Addressing the protesters, Manjit Singh said that the Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari had stated that no Toll Plaza would be installed within 60 kms of limits.

“This Toll Plaza is installed in violation of the rules. Sarore Toll Plaza is within the limit of 48 kms from Ban Toll Plaza at Nagrota. The people are not ready to accept their exploitation,” he said.

He said that if the Government would not take immediate decision with regard to the removal of the Toll Plaza, Apni Party would intensify its agitation and people have also extended their support to the agitation and protest demonstrations of the party.

“We will not allow anyone to harass the people and illegally collect money from them. Already the financial condition is not good following the COVID-19,” he said.

Amid shouting of slogans, the former Minister also referred to the minimum compensation being offered to the people for their commercial plots, land along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway from Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts.

“The NHAI and concerned authorities are offering very less amount of money considering them as agricultural land which is a sheer injustice with the owners of the commercial plots and businessmen community. There is a difference in the amount being offered to the people depending upon place to place even as all the land which is being acquired for highway widening falls on the National Highway in all three districts,” he said.