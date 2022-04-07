Teachers force students to work as labourers

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 7: Teachers at Government Middle School (Branch) Bandipora in north Kashmir allegedly forced students to work as labourers on the construction of the approach road during school hours.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing students carrying bricks, stones and other construction materials for the construction of an approach road to the school.

Students were allegedly forced to work in the scorching sun and carry material from a long distance, while teachers stayed in the comfort of their rooms.

“The teachers seem least bothered about the students’ studies, and the teachers know very well that the majority of the students belong to poor families, so nobody will object. It is very shocking that the government provides funds to school management for building repairs and construction, but by engaging students as laborers, school management embezzles funds,” a local said.

The locals of the area demanded stern action against the school authorities for this act.

An official said, according to a preliminary investigation, the students had carried the bricks and stones for fun during a games period, and no one had forced them to do so. We have ordered an inquiry into the matter

According to Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad, an investigation has been launched into the matter, and if anyone is found guilty, stern action will be taken.