APM gives ‘bandh’ call for distt status to Drass

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, July 13: An All Party Meeting (APM) today gave ‘bandh’ call for tomorrow (Friday) to press for their demand of district status to Drass.

Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, representatives of different parties as well as trade and religious organizations said, “Drass, known as the “Gateway to Ladakh” due to its strategic location, has been a crucial point of transit between Ladakh and Kashmir. It serves as a link between these regions, connecting them culturally, historically, and geographically. With its unique identity and historical significance, Drass deserves special recognition as a distinct district.

They urged the authorities to grant district status to the region for its all-encompassing growth and development. To press for their demand they gave ‘bandh’ call for tomorrow and added that the whole market and trade establishments in Drass will remain closed and taxis will remain off the road tomorrow.

The leaders said that one of the key reasons supporting the demand for district status is Drass’ immense tourism potential. The town is blessed with enchanting landscapes, including the majestic Drass River, lush meadows, and snow-capped peaks. Its extraordinary beauty offers immense opportunities for eco-tourism, adventure sports, and cultural experiences.

“Granting district status to Drass would attract investments and facilitate infrastructural development, leading to enhanced tourism offerings and creating employment opportunities for the local population,” they said, adding, located at an elevation of over 10,000 feet, Drass holds great significance from a national security perspective. They said uplifting Drass to a district status would result in enhanced security arrangements and infrastructural support, ensuring the safety and well-being of its inhabitants.

The leaders said while Nubra and Zanskar are undeniably stunning regions within Ladakh, Drass surpasses them in terms of cultural and historical significance, strategic importance, and untapped tourism potential. The elevation of Drass to a district status will unlock its full potential, ensuring systematic development and inclusivity for its inhabitants, they asserted.