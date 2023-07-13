5-star hotel, international standard school to come up in Bhaderwah

Change of land use approved

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, July 13: District Level Committee (DLC) on Change of land use (CLU) today approved five cases at its meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (Chairman DLC), Vishesh Mahajan.

The DLC unanimously accepted and approved the applications for Change of land use for a 5-star hotel and an international standard school proposed to be built in Bhaderwah sub-district.

The DLC also approved three other cases received on designated portal for seeking Change of land use for the establishment of different business units in the district, after thorough scrutiny. For all the 5 cases approved today, 68 Kanal of agricultural land has been allotted to the applicants after observing all codal formalities.

The DC observed that the allotment of land shall boost economic activities, tourism and educational standard in the district thereby bringing more prosperity and livelihood opportunities to its residents.

He directed the dealing officials to initiate next course of action with immediate effect and asked to ensure fee submission by the applicant as per the guidelines of CLU for the completion of the process.

Meanwhile, the DC also chaired the meeting of Forest Rights Committee (FRC) and discussed three cases Submitted by Sub Divisional Committee for approval. After thorough examination the decision of the District Level Committee was kept withheld for want of some critical clarification from the Sub Divisional Committee.

The meeting was attended by ADC Doda, ADC Bhaderwah, SE PWD, SE Jal Shakti, SE JPDCL, ACR Doda,Tehsildar Headquarter, Divisional Officer PCC, and other concerned officials.