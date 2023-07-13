DGP for expeditious commissioning of UT wide CCTV Surveillance Project

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 13: The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today reviewed the progress and status of the UT wide CCTV Surveillance Project in a meeting held at Police Headquarters here.

The meeting was attended by ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, ADGP Headquarters

PHQ MK Sinha, IGP Headquarters PHQ BS Tuti, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar besides other officers in offline as well as online modes.

During the meeting, the DGP reviewed the advancements in the installation of CCTV cameras with senior officers and system integrator of the project M/s TCIL and discussed in detail various aspects such as the civil and electric works, the status of installation of hardware, network connectivity, and storage.

He directed the system integrator associated firms to take all measures to expedite the installation and commissioning of the project. He also directed that the system integrator should immediately place all pending purchase orders in order to make the project operational fully.

The DGP said that second phase of the project is already being implemented for which he emphasized on the system integrator to ensure that the first phase of the project should get completed urgently.

Earlier in the meeting, chairperson of the Task Force, ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani and ADGP Headquarters PHQ MK Sinha apprised the DGP about the present status of the project. The officers also underlined certain issues which needed to be resolved for the completion of the project on time.