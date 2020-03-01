Anyone breaching India’s borders will face grave consequences: Shah

‘Want peace, won’t allow i to be distrubed’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today declared that India has pro-active defence policy and if anyone breaches the borders and martyrs our soldiers, it will have to face consequences even as he maintained that the country will have zero tolerance towards terrorism.

“We want peace in the world. India has never attacked anyone in its 10,000 years history. However, at the same time, we won’t allow anyone to disturb the peace,” Shah said in Rajarhat after inaugurating 29 Special Composite Group complex of the National Security Guards (NSG). Click here to watch video

Without naming Pakistan, the Union Home Minister said if anyone violates our borders and martyrs our soldiers; it will have to face consequences. This is the new defence policy of the country, he added.

Asserting that the country was waiting for 70 long years for implementation of separate defence policy, Shah said India had combined defence and foreign policy and one couldn’t understand as to what our defence policy was. However, after taking over of the Government by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has defined both defence and foreign policies very clearly, he added.

“Following surgical and airstrikes, India’s name is taken with pride in the entire world now as earlier only United States and Israel were known for such retaliations,” Shah said, adding India is now a country which takes revenge (of martyrdom of its soldiers) by entering into the enemy’s den.

He mentioned that after the surgical strikes and the Balakote airstrikes the world recognizes the fact that India has a bold leadership that would not let even a drop of its soldiers’ blood go waste.

This Government has given the country a long awaited and well-defined proactive security policy that is distinct from its foreign policy, he said.

The Home Minister said those who want to break the country, damage it and disturb peace have the fears of the country’s security forces.

“We have adopted zero tolerance policy towards terrorism,” the Home Minister said.

Shah assured the NSG that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all expectations of the force from the Central Government would be fulfilled in the next five years.

Shah said that the mere presence of NSG must be a deterrent enough for those who think of spreading terror and harm the unity and integrity of the nation.

“The Government would put in place an efficient system that would fulfill all the needs of the force, whether it is related to the training modules for the officers for keeping them abreast with latest technology available globally and modus operandi of terrorist organizations; provision of modern technology, arms and equipments; family welfare, among others. Government of India wants to keep NSG two steps ahead in the current global scenario and this vision would be achieved in the near future,” he said, an official statement issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs after the event said.

Shah said that since its inception, NSG jawans have given supreme sacrifices to secure the Nation from all terrorist threats and have been successful in instilling confidence in the people. The NSG commando has become synonymous with a ‘sense of security’ for the citizens of India, by dedicating each second of his valuable life for securing the nation, he said and appreciated the preparedness levels of the NSG to keep up PM’s vision of zero tolerance towards terrorism and eliminating them with minimum collateral damage.

The Home Minister encouraged the force to keep evolving with the changing threat scenario, update its skills and capabilities continuously, so as to bring down the response time towards any challenge.

Stressing on the importance of bringing down the duration of eliminating a threat, he said that there is a need to bring a positive change in the training policy, infrastructure, response strategy, technology and the priority of the jawans in the training.

The Home Minister reassured the force that it is a prime priority of the Modi Government to ensure the welfare of the soldier and his family. He also mentioned that since the Modi Government came to power, it has initiated various schemes for the welfare of the security forces, like one rank one pension, which has led to improvement in the satisfaction ratio of the security personnel.

“The Government is putting in place a well designed policy that will ensure that the jawans spend at least 100 days in a year with their family. A time bound programme is to be implemented to upgrade the facilities for the jawans at the place of their posting, which is being monitored by the Home Minister,” Shah said.

He promised that the determination of the jawans in securing the Nation would be reciprocated in letter and spirit by the Modi Government through securing their family’s future, he added. He saluted each soldier and their families for dedicating their lives for the nation.

PTI adds: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today asserted that the Narendra Modi Government will not stop until and unless all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the CAA.

Shah, addressing a rally in Kolkata also exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next Government in West Bengal with two-third majority after the 2021 Assembly polls.

Accusing opposition parties, including the TMC, of misguiding the refugees and minorities, Shah said not a single person will lose citizenship as a result of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“The opposition is terrorising minorities… I assure every person from the minority community that CAA only provides citizenship, does not take it away. It won’t affect your citizenship,” the Home Minister said.

“We will not stop until and unless all the refugees are granted citizenship,” he added.

Shah also launched the BJP’s ‘Aar Noi Annay’ (no more injustice) campaign in West Bengal at the rally.