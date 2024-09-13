Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court frames charges of murder against Tytler

NEW DELHI, Sept 13: A Delhi court on Friday framed charges of murder and other offences against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a 1984-anti Sikh riots case.

Special Judge Rakesh Siyal directed that Tytler face trial after he pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The judge had on August 30 said there was sufficient ground to proceed against the accused.

A witness had earlier submitted in the charge sheet that Tytler came out of a white Ambassador car in front of Gurudwara Pul Bangash here on November 1, 1984 and instigated the mob by saying, “Kill the Sikhs, they have killed our mother”, that led to ‘murder’ of three people.

The court ordered framing of charges for various offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, promoting enmity between different groups, house trespass and theft. (PTI)