LG Manoj Sinha visits Chotay Taray Foundation Centre in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sept 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Chotay Taray Foundation Centre at Bemina, Srinagar.

During his visit, the Lt Governor met with the children with special needs. The Lt Governor toured the facility and interacted with office bearers of the foundation. He appreciated the members associated with the Chotay Taray Foundation for their endeavours for the education, speech therapy, development and welfare of the children with special needs.

Arjumand Makhdoomi, Founder President and other members of the Foundation were present on the occasion.