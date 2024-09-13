Centre appoints Jitendra J Jadhav as new head of Aeronautical Development Agency

New Delhi, Sept 13: The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Jitendra J Jadhav, a distinguished scientist, as Director General of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) with effect from September 11, 2024.

Jadhav joined ADA in 1999 as Scientist/Engineer ‘E’ and has about 37 years of experience in the design and development of combat aircraft, Flying Trainers and its associated systems.

He has steered the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) of Tejas-LCA and its induction into the Indian Air Force as Project Director (LCA AF MK1) in 2013.

He is the pioneer of weaponization of Tejas-LCA as a lethal platform and developed key technologies like Mission and Display computers, Digital Weapon Management systems, Flight Dynamics simulators, etc.

He took over as Director & Programme Director (Combat Aircraft) in September 2022 and has steered the release of Military Type Certification of Series Production Trainer (SPT) aircraft, successful maiden flight of Naval Prototype (NP5), demonstration of maiden arrested landing of LCA Navy on indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, maiden flight of LCA AF Mk1 A, an enhanced version of Tejas and many more.

He played a pivotal role in getting CCS sanction on LCA AF MK2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) projects to ADA. He has introduced many reforms in the organisation through digitalization for the efficient functioning of ADA.

During his tenure as Director CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (2016-2022), he was instrumental in the revival of the decade-stranded SARAS project, type certification of the Hansa-NG (2-seater flying trainer), development of a high-altitude solar powered platform (HAP) as a pseudosatellite, and regional transport aircraft to promote regional connectivity.

Under his leadership, many path-breaking aerospace technologies towards self-reliance have been commercialised like Carbon Fibre, Shape Memory Alloys, Stealth Technologies, eco-friendly coatings, Smart materials, etc. He was instrumental in forging partnerships and collaborations with Industries, Academic Institutions, and startups for many cutting-edge aerospace technologies, which has resulted in development of aerospace ecosystems in the country

He is recipient of many prestigious awards, viz., DRDO Scientist of the year, DRDO Agni award for Self Reliance, DRDO Performance Excellence award,

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Puraskar, CSIR-Technology Innovation Award and CSIR-Diamond Jubilee Award He is a Fellow of Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) and the Royal Aeronautical Society (UK). He has shared his knowledge globally through many scientific/technology papers in National and International journals and innovations in Avionics Systems.

According to ADA, as a Director General, his visionary leadership, extensive knowledge in aircraft design, specialisation in agile Project management, and blue-sky thinking aptitude will accelerate the development of multiple combat aircraft programmes in ADA as well as growth of the laboratory. His main focus will be on the first flight of LCA AF Mk2 in 4th Quarter of 2025, the rollout of AMCA, policy reforms towards laboratory growth and introduction of AI/ML, MUM-T techniques in future aircrafts. (Agencies)