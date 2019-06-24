Anti-Corruption Bureau Doda conducts Joint Surprise Check of office of Divisional Manager State Forest Corporation Kishtwar.

Team of Anti-Corruption Bureau Doda conducted Surprise Check of the office of Divisional Manager State Forest Corporation Kishtwar. During Surprise check the ACB team seized the relevant record i.e DPRs, Contract NITs, Account statements regarding payment to the contractors and other requisite documents. The search was conducted in the said office on the basis of a complaint received in Anti-Corruption Bureau about illegal allotment of the contract of compartment 34-A to a contractor at Dachhan District Kishtwar. It has been alleged that the contractor had not completed the work in time and besides one more contract was given to the said contractor of the same compartment which caused loss to the state exchequer. Further course of action shall be under taken after scrutiny of record is completed into the matter.