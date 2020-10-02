Another Record: Dhoni surpasses Raina to become IPL’s most-capped player with 194 games

DUBAI: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday became the most-capped player in the history of IPL with his 194 appearance in the popular tournament, surpassing Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina.

Dhoni, who has played every edition of the League since its inception, is into his 11th season with CSK, a side he has always captained apart from playing two seasons for Rising Pune Supergiants.

Those were the seasons when CSK got suspended from the league for the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

As Dhoni took the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, it was his 164th game for CSK. He had played 30 games for RPS during the 2016 and 2017 editions. (AGENCIES)