Anil Kapoor’s ‘Modern Family’ adaptation shelved

MUMBAI: Actor Anil Kapoor says the Hindi adaptation of popular American sitcom “Modern Family” is not moving ahead.

The initial announcement for the remake of the show was made in 2015.

Asked about an update on the show, Anil said, “It’s not happening. Unfortunately it didn’t materialise.”

“Modern Family” is an Emmy Award-winning American mockumentary sitcom focussing on the lives of dysfunctional families in Los Angeles.

The actor earlier bought the rights of another American show, the terrorism drama “24” and starred in its Hindi adaptation of the same name. It aired in 2013.

Anil will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy “Pagalpanti”. The film also features John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat.

(AGENCIES)