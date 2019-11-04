Three killed, one injured as cash van plunges into gorge in Kathua’s Bani

JAMMU: Three persons were killed and one injured when a cash van they were traveling in plunged into a gorge in remote of Bani tehsil in Kathua district.

“A cash van of J&K Bank loaded with cash this evening fell into a gorge, just few kilometers short of Bani town,” police here said.

They said that police and locals immediately swung into action and started the rescue operation.

“Three persons had died on the spot while one injured has been rushed to the hospital,” they said. (AGENCIES)