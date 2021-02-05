Anganwadi workers not paid for 8 months

Why should Anganwadi workers remain without getting wages for months together without any cogent reason seems quite astonishing. These workers have never remained behind in helping in promoting various Government schemes and played their part in implementation process . Not only that, we used to get reports about their appreciable contribution in fighting COVID-19 virus in the UT especially when the pandemic was at its worst. Should no one in the administration bother about knowing as to why most of these workers have not been paid for many months even pertaining to the year 2019. There are displaced workers in the group who are not paid for more than two and a half years rendering them helpless in making both ends meet. If the budgeted allocation from the Central Government did not reach the UT as claimed, the Government should take up the matter with the Central Government and in the mean time , the margin of 10 percent which the UT Government has to bear, can be paid to clear liabilities of a few months and later claim reimbursement from the centre. There are various ways to find solution to a problem of this nature instead of keeping the matter unsettled for months in a row. There is again another problem that of first increasing their honorarium from a paltry of Rs.4100 to Rs.7500 per month and then slicing it again to Rs.4100 and that also not being paid. We urge the UT Government to look into the issue concerning thousands of Anganwadi workers and arrange release wages / honorarium in their favour at an early date.