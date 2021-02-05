Emergency drugs at GMC Baramulla The hospital authorities must be maintaining an updated stock register of medicines available and patients, especially those who cannot ordinarily afford to buy medicines from the market which are required to be administered on emergency basis, must get those from the Associated Hospital Medical College Baramulla. However, reports that such drugs are not being supplied to the patients looks astonishing especially in the light of the hospital authorities claiming that such type of important medicines were not in any shortage and should be ordinarily available. It means that there was no synergy between the administration and the medicine department or wing and daily verification of receipts and supply of medicines and net stock position like assignments were not being attended to meticulously in the hospital. If a patient visits the hospital with an emergency like that of hypertension of alarming levels or of cardiac arrest was not given medicines in the hospital as per reports and asked to arrange the same from the market, it was tantamount to jeopardising the life of a patient of such a grave emergency. Not only that, even disposable syringes are being asked from the patients to arrange from the market. Blame game and passing the buck on to J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited for not supplying medicines as per indent sent by the hospital and vice versa , like pleas are unacceptable and authorities should ensure sufficient supply of emergency drugs for patients.