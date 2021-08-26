J&K: Anantnag Villagers Hold Protest Against PHE Department

Anantnag, Aug 26: People of Chenigund area of Dooru in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district staged a protest against the alleged failure of Public Health Engineering (PHE) department in providing drinking water to them.

Protestors said that they have brought the matter to the notice of concerned authorities from time to time but nothing has been done to restore water supply in the area.

Locals of the area appealed higher authorities of concern department for redressal of the grievance.(Agencies)