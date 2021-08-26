J&K Govt empowers SDMs to check attendance of employees in offices

JAMMU, Aug 26: The government on Thursday “empowered” to supervise all developmental works and to check developmental works and attendance of employees in all government offices within their respective jurisdictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In continuation of the instructions issued on the subject from time to time, it is hereby ordered that the Sub Divisional Magistrates shall be empowered to supervise all developmental works and to check attendance of employees in all Government offices within their respective jurisdictions,” reads a government orders.

“The reports thereof, shall however be submitted to the concerned Deputy Commissioners for further action,” the order added. (Agencies)