“Anand Marriage Act” Laavan merges Sikh couple with Shabad Guru

Sunny Dua

Sikhs, known for their rich cultural heritage and unique marriage rituals, follow the Anand Karaj, a ceremony that signifies “an act towards happiness.” Unlike conventional weddings, Sikh couples, during this sacred union, face Shri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs. Taking four ‘Laavan,’ symbolic circumambulation around the Guru Granth Sahib, the couple merges with God, embodying the spiritual essence of their union.

It was very recently that Jammu and Kashmir government also approved Anand Marriage Act. ‘Jammu and Kashmir Anand Marriage Registration Rules, 2023’ were framed for the registration of “Anand marriages”, under which tehsildars concerned have been authorised to be the registrar of such marriages within their respective territorial jurisdiction. They have been asked to register Sikh marriages as per the Anand Karaj Act, a demand of Sikhs since ages.

HISTORICAL ROOTS

The roots of Anand Karaj trace back to Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh Guru, who compiled the Adi Granth which later expanding into the Guru Granth Sahib. Guru Ram Das, the fourth Guru, had composed the four nuptial rounds for his own wedding, providing spiritual guidance for the journey of souls towards the Almighty. Ever since then Sikhs are reciting those Laavan to complete marriages of Sikh couple in most traditional and religious manner enabling the couple to submit themselves to Shri Guru Granth Sahib or Shabad Guru.

Guru Arjan Sahib collated hymns from the first four Gurus of Sikhism, those he composed, as well as from that of 17 Hindu bards and 2 Muslim bards (Bhagats). The compilation was completed on August 30, 1604, according to the Sikh tradition and installed in the Shri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar on September 1, 1604. Arjan Sahib was a prolific poet who composed 2,218 hymns.

The four rounds, or ‘Laavan,’ play a central role in the Anand Karaj ceremony. Guru Ram Das, through these stanzas, outlines the spiritual journey of the couple towards the Almighty. Each round signifies different stages of married life, emphasizing righteousness, fear of God, recitation of Gurbani, and the ultimate unity with Waheguru. Through these four nuptial rounds, the Guru explains the duties that a person undertaking a life of marriage.

LEGAL RECOGNITION

The emergence of the Anand Marriage Act dates back to 1909 when the British Imperial Legislative Council passed a legislation for the recognition of the Sikh wedding ceremony – Anand Karaj. The Act aimed to acknowledge and respect the customs and practices of the community.

In 2012, the Parliament had passed the Anand Marriage (Amendment) Bill, bringing Sikh traditional marriages under the purview of legal recognition. While the central government approved the amendments, it was left for individual States and Union territories to frame respective rules for the registration of Anand Marriages.

Recently, Jammu and Kashmir also approved the Anand Marriage Act, framing rules for registration. The implementation of the Anand Marriage Act has ended the identity crisis faced due to the absence of a separate Sikh Marriage Act. Previously, Sikhs were compelled to register their marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act, causing dissonance in their identity, said Kanwal Singh, a Sikh Scholar.

He said that historical evolution of Anand Karaj showcases the resilience of Sikh traditions wherein the emphasis is laid down on the unique and spiritually profound ritual, emphasizing the importance of the Guru Granth Sahib and it’s teachings. A 114-year-old demand of the Sikhs was first met by the Delhi government. Before that Sikhs were made to register their marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. This was also the case in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. This had deeply troubled many members of the Sikh community especially those who had moved abroad, as, while they identified as Sikh, their marriages were registered as “Hindu”.

UNIQUE FEATURES OF ANAND KARAJ

During Anand Karaj, the couple doesn’t face each other but gazes at the Guru (Guru Grant Sahib), emphasizing the centrality of the Guru in their lives. This distinctive practice signifies a higher purpose beyond love and romance, achieving true bliss when ego is renounced and duality is shed. Since Sikhs tie nuptial knots according to Anand Karaj, both husband and wife submit themselves to Almighty God.

This is why unlike other marriages, Sikh couples instead of looking into/towards each other face Shri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs and by taking four ‘Laavan’ (the practice of circumambulating around the Guru Granth Sahib) merge with God/Shabad guru, said Kanwal Singh. This practice evolved over a period of time and hence necessitated the need of having a separate marriage Act under which Sikh marriages could be performed as well as registered.

It has come as a moment of joy for many Amritdhari Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir who believe that Anand Karaj is not just a union between man and women but it’s a journey towards finding your true self. One such Sikh Couple, Amandeep Singh and Pavneet Kaur whose Anand Karaj ceremony picture you’ll find alongside the column said, “Anand Karaj feels like pure bliss when performed within the Sikh Rehat Maryada. The whole experience is just wholesome when we hear the 4 Laavan (ceremony of bliss) and contemplate the Godly words through recitation”.

Amandeep Singh said, “the moment becomes intense when we circumambulate around the holy Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The Laavan is about the union of the human soul, (Atman) with God (Parmatma). The vibe there just makes us forget about all worldly affairs. Nothing around matters at all and the soul just centralises on pondering God’s name as we walk around”. Pavneet Kaur said, “we are blessed to be born as Sikhs and discern the eternal bliss of Anand Karaj in our lives. My wedding was solemnised as per Sikh rituals and everyone was happy to see us in an attire that only Amritdhari Sikh couple wears. It was a message to the young generation to feel proud of following Sikh Maryada”.

JOURNEY IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Sikh couples in Jammu and Kashmir can now apply for Anand Marriage Act registration within three months of solemnizing their marriage. The recent approval of ‘Jammu and Kashmir Anand Marriage Registration Rules, 2023’ ensures the fulfilment of the long-standing demand for separate legal recognition.

Prior to the Act, Sikhs, especially those residing abroad, found themselves registering marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act, which conflicted with their Sikh identity. The Act provides a legal framework aligned with Sikh traditions.

The process of registering under the Anand Marriage Act involves submitting a memorandum/agreement, along with proof of marriage and a registration fee, to the designated Registrar of respective areas. The stakeholders need to complete these formalities within 30 days of solemnizing the marriage, ensuring a streamlined and efficient registration process.

In conclusion, the Anand Marriage Act represents not only a legal recognition of Sikh traditions but also a celebration of cultural diversity and inclusivity. As Sikh communities continue to thrive globally, the Act serves as a beacon, ensuring that their unique customs and practices are preserved and respected.

A GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE

Sikh weddings, symbolizing a sacred union between two souls, have transcended geographical boundaries. In 2018, Pakistan’s Punjab Provincial Assembly passed the Punjab Sikh Anand Karaj Marriage Act, acknowledging the global significance of Sikh traditions.

The Anand Marriage Act has not only gained traction in India but has also garnered international attention. The Sikh Council in the UK developed guidelines in 2014 for Anand Karaj in Gurdwaras where one partner is not of Sikh origin. This reflects the adaptability of Sikh traditions to diverse cultural landscapes.

AKAL TAKHT VERDICT

Taking a cue from the films, very recently some Sikh families had started solemnising marriages at outdoor locations which was rued over by the religious scholars and leaders. The recent Akal Takht verdict further solidifies the sanctity of Anand Karaj, stating that it can only take place in a Gurdwara while maintaining religious sanctity. This decision upholds the sacredness of the ceremony and reinforces the role of Gurdwaras as the appropriate venue for such spiritual unions.

ANAND KARAJ

The Anand marriage ceremony has its roots in the time of Guru Amar Das (1479-1574), who composed the 40-stanza hymn “Anand,” and Guru Ram Das, who created the four-stanza hymn “Laavan” for nuptial solemnization. The essence of the Anand Karaj (‘blissful ceremony’) lies in the ‘Laavan,’ where Shabads are recited while the bride and groom encircle the Guru Granth Sahib. This ceremony imparts foundational principles for a successful marriage and emphasizes unity with God.

Guru Ram Das crafted the four stanzas of Laavan, now universally observed by Sikhs. The hymns are from the Sikh holy scriptures, Guru Granth Sahib, appearing on Ang 773 to 774. The Laavan Shabad, written by Guru Ram Das Ji, guides the Sikh couple through spiritual stages for a fulfilling married life. The ceremony underscores righteousness, detachment from ego, remembrance of the Lord, and finding divine peace. The words of Guru Amar Das Ji in Siri Guru Granth Sahib Ang 788 highlight the unity of husband and wife as “one light.”

Sikh weddings transcend mere love and romance, focusing on a higher purpose. Couples face the Guru, merging with its teachings, renouncing ego, and embracing unity. In Sikhi, there’s no gender distinction; Gurbani is neutral, portraying God as the husband and everyone as brides. Anand Karaj symbolizes a sacred union where two bodies unite as one through the ShabadGuru.

In conclusion, the Anand Marriage Act reflects the rich Sikh cultural traditions, legally recognizing and celebrating the sacred union with due reverence. Sikh Scholar Kanwal Singh emphasizes the Act’s cultural and spiritual significance, highlighting the equality of husband and wife in Sikh culture. He said the implementation of Act in Jammu and Kashmir was a long pending demand which will now help lakhs of youngsters in a big way.