Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: Disha Scholarship Program

Description: An initiative of Birlasoft to offer financial assistance and support to individuals, facilitating their educational pursuits and ensuring the successful completion of their academic journey.

Eligibility: Only Female students

Students domiciled in Delhi NCR or Pune enrolled in the first year of General/Professional Undergraduate courses at premier NIRF institutions or accredited universities and colleges across India.

Candidates must have 75% in aggregate or an equivalent CGPA in the Grade 12 board examination in the previous academic year from Delhi NCR and Pune, Maharashtra.

The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not exceed INR 5 lakh.

Applicants must fall within the age bracket of 17 to 29 years.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 25,000 annually

Last Date to Apply: 05-02-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/SSPSP1

Scholarship Name 2: Technip Energies India Scholarship Program 2023-24

Description: Technip Energies India invites applications from female students coming from Delhi NCR (Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad), Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra who are currently enrolled in the first-year of B.E./B.Tech. courses.

Eligibility: Open for female students from Delhi NCR (Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad), Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Applicants must be currently enrolled in the first-year of B.E./B.Tech. (Chemical, Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering) courses.

Must have scored 70% or more marks in Class 12.

Annual family income of the applicant must not be more than INR 4,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 30,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-01-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/TSPSS4

Scholarship Name 3: Colgate Keep India Smiling Scholarship Programme

Description: An initiative of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited to provide financial assistance and support to individuals who are deserving and meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently enrolled in any year of the BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) course in a recognised government or private institute in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in Class 12. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not exceed ?8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Financial assistance of Rs 75,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-01-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/KSSI3