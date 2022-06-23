Amul Head RS Sodhi In Hospital After Car Hits Divider, Overturns In Gujarat

Anand, Gujarat, June 23: RS Sodhi, Managing Director of India’s leading dairy cooperative GCMMF, which markets its products under Amul brand, sustained minor injuries in a road accident near Anand town in Gujarat on Wednesday night and was admitted to a hospital, the police said.

The car in which he was travelling overturned after hitting a divider on Anand-Bakrol road at around 9 pm, said Deputy Superintendent of Police BD Jadeja.

“Due to some unknown reasons, the car driver lost control over the vehicle, which led to the accident. The driver as well as Sodhi were immediately taken to a nearby hospital by the locals. Both are out of danger as they sustained minor injuries,” he said.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), having its headquarter in Anand town, sells its products under the brand name Amul. Mr Sodhi has been serving as its Managing Director since 2010. (AGENCIES)