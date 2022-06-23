Aries : Today is a bright day with favourable circumstances; all you need to do is focus in the correct place. Ganesha says if you have been waiting for a chance to cement a relationship, today is the proper time to propose. Be cautious when driving and profound while making suggestions.

Taurus : In all probability, you will challenge all conventions and traditions with innovation in a successful manner, predicts Ganesha. In the afternoon, you may manage to step on the toes of your boss, so beware. The evening promises an ambiance that will change your weaknesses into your strengths.

Gemini : Today, you are likely to get some attractive options for buying a new house, says Ganesha. The afternoon will be all about striking deals, which will go on smoothly. You can be sure of success in joint ventures, but not if they include robbing a bank! You may attend classes in classical music or another such art form in the evening.

Cancer : Today, you will efficiently divide your time between business and pleasure, predicts Ganesha. You are looking forward to sealing big business deals and start new projects. If a student, you will raise your voice against discrimination and injustice.

Leo : Call it a day with a positive difference, but today, you are more keen and inclined towards entertainment and relaxation. Everybody needs a break from the routine, says Ganesha, so make the most of today. On a more personal note, you are required to make subtle moves as there are hints that you may want to give your love life a more definite turn, like a marriage. You and your beloved will spend the evening in passionate embraces. On a more cautionary note, take extra care while travelling, especially if you are alone.

Virgo : A roof, a cloth and two square meals a day is what you obviously provide for your family; but today, your thought will be burdened by how you can deliver the luxury too. Think on a new line at work today. You may host your loved ones to a fabulous dinner in the evening, says Ganesha.

Libra : Ganesha sure hopes that you packed your kit right and are ready to take on anything, as today promises to be an action-packed day. Most of this action might concentrate around your family members. Towards the afternoon, you may begin to feel weighed down by household responsibilities. But on the upshot, look forward to a new relationship that might develop in the evening, says Ganesha.

Scorpio : You shall be magical with relationships today. Wave your wand and rebuild bridges, says Ganesha. You might even be involved in some cloak-and-dagger stuff. You are likely to be cavalier and bold in all the moves you make. Ganesha sees you blazing a trail and winning in your path to glory.

Sagittarius : You shall push yourself to the limit to make sure your authority goes unquestioned. Colleagues and seniors will laud you for your commitment. Expect that wallet to get heavier as you receive some cash gains, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : Socialising is on the cards, and with increase in the number of acquaintances will be the increase of your social clout, says Ganesha. Later in the day, you will take to reading, and will pick just about any book. You will set out in search for peace as dusk sets in, and will find solace in holy places, where you would strive to improve your concentration power.

Aquarius : A romantic encounter may leave you breathless! Naturally, your whole day is tinged with hues of love. You will be in no mood to work or study, but you just have to go along with the world. It’s a bittersweet experience, and you may as well enjoy it, says Ganesha. You may want to be alone in the evening, and that is perfectly okay.

Pisces : You will need to be as scheming as the proverbial fox if you hope to wriggle out of the tricky situations that you are likely to find yourself embroiled in today. Keep your temper in check if things don’t go your way initially, for the answers to your troubles will come sooner rather than later, says Ganesha.