Amit Shah slams Mamata for misleading people on CAA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of “misleading” people on the CAA and “facilitating” infiltrators for vote bank politics, emphasising that refugees should apply for citizenship without apprehension.

Addressing an election rally in Balurghat, his first in Bengal since the Lok Sabha polls were announced, Shah slammed the TMC Government “for trying to save the culprits in the Bhupatinagar bomb blast case” and for filing cases against NIA officials.

“Mamata Didi is misleading people about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She is saying that if you fill out the application, you will lose your citizenship. Why is she against refugees obtaining citizenship? Today, I have come to tell you that all the refugees should fill out the application without any fear, everyone will be given citizenship,” he said.

“You have as much right in this country as I do. Granting citizenship to refugees is our commitment,” he added.

The Centre last month implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Referring to the recent incidents in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have emerged, Shah said it is a matter of shame that “Mamata Banerjee, despite being a women chief minister, tried to protect the culprits.”

“You are a woman chief minister and you are doing politics over the incidents in Sandeshkhali. For years, atrocities continued right under your nose and when the ED went to arrest TMC goons, they were pelted with stones. To get some votes through appeasement, you are protecting the criminals of Sandeshkhali,” he said.

Shah urged people not to vote for the TMC and said, “vote for the BJP so that no more Sandeshkhali happens in the state.”

Referring to the Bhupatinagar incident in Purba Medninipur district where a team of the NIA was allegedly attacked by a mob on Saturday, Shah said, “Mamata didi is trying to protect those involved in the bomb blasts where an NIA probe was on regarding a bomb blast case.”

“The NIA officials were attacked and Mamata Didi is trying to save the accused involved in the bomb blast. Cases are being filed against the NIA officials. This is shameful,” he said.

A vehicle carrying NIA officials was on Saturday attacked by villagers in Bhupatinagar, where they had gone to investigative a 2022 bomb blast case.

Urging the electorate of Bengal to ensure that the BJP wins 30-plus seats in the state, Shah said only the saffron party can stop infiltration into the state.

“Mamata Didi can never stop infiltration in West Bengal as it is her vote bank. Only the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can stop infiltration in Bengal. We stopped infiltration in Assam. Help us to us cross 30 seats in West Bengal, we will stop infiltration into the state,” he said. (PTI)