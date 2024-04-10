JKCA’s Laith shortlisted among 10 fast bowlers at MRF Pace Foundation

*You’ll see a lot of fast bowlers coming: Aaron

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 10: Laith August is a young, promising fast bowler of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). Earlier this month, he was chosen as one of the 44 fast bowlers nationwide to be a full-time trainee at MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai. Laith August has now caught the eye of the experts at this centre to be among very few fast bowlers shortlisted for the training including two Sri Lankans.

These bowlers were called to Chennai for three-day trials and only five were selected finally, Laith is amongst these five. Moreover, 3 bowlers have been picked from an Open Ace of Pace competition throughout the country in four Zones for those who have not played any BCCI Tournaments besides 2 Sri Lankans.

Apart from bowling consistently at a good speed of over 130 kmph, Laith has the distinction of wobbling the ball both ways, hitting good areas and purchasing bounce even on docile tracks. This 6-feet tall lanky fast bowler was part of the JKCA U-19 Team in the last season. He is also a utility lower-order batsman.

He was among 44 fast bowlers from across the country picked by the MRF Pace Foundation Scouts during the last season, who underwent selection trials at Chennai from March 13 to 14, 2024.

Varun Aaron, who is now taking strides into the world of coaching in the first of its kind high performance centre for cricket with the legendary Glenn McGrath at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai, said “Yes, there have not been any express fast bowlers that are coming from the MRF Pace Foundation that we used to have back in the years. But that’s not going to happen anymore. Now, in the next few years, you are gonna see a lot of really good fast bowlers coming out from the MRF Pace Foundation again.”

Brigadier Anil Gupta, Member Administration complimented Laith stating that his selection is recognition of his talent and potential. The Association hoped that he would emerge as a genuine fast bowler under the watchful eyes of the coaches at Chennai.