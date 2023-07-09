Amit Shah Hails NDRF, SDRF Team For Providing Safe Amarnath Yatra To Pilgrims

New Delhi, July 9: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the National Defence Response Force for providing a safe Amarnath Yatra to every pilgrim.

Taking to Twitter Amit Shah tweeted, “The NDRF and the SDRF have always stood tall in service to the nation and humanity despite all odds. Their role has been crucial in fulfilling our goal of providing a safer Amarnath Yatra to every pilgrim.”

“Sharing a photograph of an SDRF Jawan carrying a lady yatri on his back for 3 km through the unforgiving terrain of the Himalayas on her way back from the holy shrine. I applaud them for being the beacon of safety for the citizens,” Shah tweeted.