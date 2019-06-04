Amit Shah given detailed presentation on J-K situation

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah was on Tuesday given a detailed presentation on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where the BJP has been pushing for carrying out a delimitation exercise for getting more seats for Jammu region in the state assembly, officials said Tuesday.

The Home Minister was briefed about the ground situation in the sensitive state, which has been hit by militancy for the last three decades and security arrangements being in place there.

Shah was also told about the security arrangements being made for the annual Amarnath yatra, slated to begin on July 1, a Home Ministry official said. (AGENCIES)