Akshay, Rajinikanth starrer ‘2.0’ to release in China on July 12

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday announced that his science fiction film ‘2.0’, featuring Rajinikanth is all set to release in China on July 12.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Akshay shared a Chinese poster of the film and captioned it, “Get ready for the ultimate face-off, 2.0 releasing in China this July 12, 2019! #2Point0InChina”.

‘2.0’ is a 2018 Tamil science fiction action film written and directed by S Shankar.

As the second installment in the Enthiran franchise, ‘2.0’ is a standalone sequel to Enthiran (2010), featuring Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

The film follows the conflict between Chitti, the once dismantled humanoid robot, and Pakshi Rajan, a former ornithologist who seeks vengeance upon cell phone users to prevent avian population decline.

The soundtrack is composed by A R Rahman. (AGENCIES)