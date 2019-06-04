Army Chief reviews J&K security

JAMMU: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday visited the White Knight Corps along with Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command to review the operational preparedness of the forces in the Corps Zone.

The COAS visited Operational Formations in Kishtwar and Reasi Sector, wherein he was briefed on actions being undertaken to ensure peace and stability.

Gen Rawat also interacted at length with soldiers who are deployed on the Line of Control and for Counter Terrorism Operation and obtained ground feedback on operations, training, weapons, equipment and administrative issues. (AGENCIES)