Amit honoured for sharing Intelligent Mobility Solutions

Excelsior Correspondent

CHATTISGARH, Sept 28: Amit Sharma, Special Secretary in Summer Secretariat Jammu, Government of Jammu & Kashmir today shared his perspectives on introduction of Innovative Mobility Solutions for overhauling and bringing about total overhauling for Urban Landscape Transformation in different parts of the nation, especially in hilly-States.

He talked about same during National Urban Innovation Summit held today at Raipur, capital of Chattisgarh today in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who honoured him for his innovative approach and contribution towards Smart Governance initiatives till date.

Special Secretary J&K Amit Sharma was particularly talking in the session on “Intelligent Transport & Smart Mobility For Transforming Urban Landscape” wherein other co-panelists accompanying him were Arun Dev Gautam, Secretary, Home and Transport Department, Government of Chattisgarh, Jitendra Tyagi, Managing Director, Uttarakhand Metro Rail Corporation, Arif H Sheikh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Raipur and Dr Manu Jain, Joint Director (Procurement & PPP Projects), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Uttarakhand.

There was a detailed discussion and thought sharing like making alternate arrangements of traffic movement during peak and non-peak hours, shared transportation, mass awareness campaigns, etc during the session about Smart Traffic Management and Mobility Solutions which were shared by all the speakers who shared various practices and plans for easing out mobility especially meant to ease out congestion in urban agglomerations with the usage of smart solutions.

Amit Sharma, during his address and discussion, was very particular about introduction of few customized solutions which can help hilly States and UTs like introduction of e-Rickshaws, usage of GPS live tracking of vehicles, introduction of more eco-friendly zero-emission electric buses to expand area of operations and covering rural population, building helipads and airstrips in all hilly districts on PPP basis so that small aircrafts can help mobility and accessibility in these areas.

Apart from this, Amit Sharma also exchanged views with Dr Juergen Morhard, Consul General of Consulate General of Germany and Ali Meftahi, First Secretary, Ambassy of the Republic of Tunisia who also attended the Summit.