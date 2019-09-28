JCCI, pharma traders discuss drug menace with SSP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Rakesh Gupta who is also the president of Jammu Pharmaceutical Distributors Association convened a general body meeting of Jammu Pharmaceutical Distributors Association in wake of growing drug menace in and around Jammu City.

On the request of JCCI, SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh and Iqbal Palla, Assistant Controller Food and Drug Organisation also graced the occasion.

During deliberations the SSP Jammu and the ADC explained various aspects of the growing drug menace and asked all the Pharma wholesale distributors to be extra vigilant while selling drugs that can be misused for intoxication by youth. They further said that any Chemist asking for supply of extra quantity of such drugs which he has not ordered in routine before should be reported immediately to the Government authorities. The SSP Jammu also apprised the members about recent stringent action taken against the drug peddlers.

On the occasion Jammu Pharmaceutical Distributors Association president Rakesh Gupta requested the SSP Jammu and the ADC Jammu to provide the list of those involved in drug peddling among the Chemists and assured that no supply of medicines shall be made to such people who are hell-bent upon destroying the youth and that they have no right to stay in the business of medicines and need to be punished.

For strengthening the working of the Pharma Association, a unanimous decision was taken by the house wherein, new office bearers were announced. These include Rakesh Gupta and Rajan Gupta as president and secretary general respectively, Ajay Gupta as senior vice president, Brijesh Gupta as vice president, Ravinder Gandral as secretary and Manmeet Singh as treasurer.