CUJ’s ‘Travelism 2019’ concludes with symposium

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: “Travelism 2019”, a two-day event organized as a part of celebrations of World Tourism Day, concluded today at Central University of Jammu (CUJ).

The event was organized by Department of Tourism and Travel Management of Central University of Jammu and inaugurated by Amit Sharma, Special Secretary, Summer Secretariat Jammu, who was the chief guest at inaugural function.

Today on concluding day of the event, CUJ conducted a one day symposium on the topic ‘Inter Disciplinary Interface in Tourism’. The keynote address on the topic “Tourism and Jobs – A better Future for all” was delivered by Captain Anil Gour, MD Master Tour and Travel, former IATO Chairman, J&K Chapter. The speaker enlightened the audience on the rising importance of tourism in the country in which at least ten people can get employed, directly or indirectly in any new tourism venture.

Deepak Anand, Manager, Spice Jet, Jammu who was the next speaker spoke on “Skill Sets for the professional – Opportunities in Aviation Sector.” Various necessary skills being looked for in the candidates by the Aviation sector was elaborated upon by him.

Dr Pankaj Mehta, Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Science spoke on – Tourism and Waste Management – Employment Opportunities and Challenges while Dr Murugeshan from Centre of Comparative Religion, CUJ spoke on the topic – Religious Monuments and Cultural Tourism.

Prof Govind Singh from the Department of Mass Communication and New Media spoke on the topic – Media and Tourism: Employment Opportunities which was followed by cultural events by the students of Central University. Parambir Singh, Chitkara University conducted the eye-catching Hands on Workshop on “Flower Decor and Towel Decor”.

Alumuni and Entrepreneur from DTTM- Ashish Manhas, vice president, Alumni Association, CUJ and Nipun Sharma, Director, Buzzbee360 spoke on their wonderful journey in DTTM.

Later, Vice Chancellor, CUJ, Prof Ashok Aima distributed prizes to the winners of various events of Travelism – 2019.