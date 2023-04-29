Amid Erratic Weather, J&K Issues Avalanche Warning In Baramulla

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, Apr 29: Amid erratic weather, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Saturday issued an avalanche warning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district for next 24 hours.

The state disaster management authority said that a ‘low danger level’ avalanche is likely to occur above 3000 meters above sea level over Baramulla in the next 24 hours.

The people living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders, the SDMA said.

Over the last few days Kashmir has been lashed by widespread rains while there was light overnight snowfall in the ski resort of Gulmarg. J&K meteorological department (MeT) had predicted erratic weather till May 7.

The MeT said widespread light to moderate rain were expected from May 2- 3. During that period light snow over higher reaches in Kashmir is also predicted.

The recent rain and snowfall has brought down day as well as night temperatures across the valley. While day temperatures are running around ten degrees below normal, there was a drop of three to four degrees in night temperatures in the valley.

The summer capital Srinagar had 7.4°C as the minimum temperature last night.

The tourist resort of Pahalgam had 3.8, Gulmarg 0.5 and Kupwara 6.4 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature last night.