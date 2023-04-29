Army Ambulance Falls Into Gorge In J&K’s Rajouri, Two Personnel Killed

DE Web Desk

Jammu, April 29: Two Army personnel were killed on Saturday when an ambulance of the force skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

The Army ambulance met with an accident near Dungi Gala near the Line of Control when its driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve, the officials said.

They said the ambulance driver and a soldier died in the accident. Their bodies were retrieved from the gorge by rescuers.