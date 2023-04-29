PM Modi Praises Completion Of Anji Khad Bridge, India’s First Cable-Stayed Rail Bridge

New Delhi, Apr 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the completion of India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir.

In response to Union Cabinet Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw’s tweet informing the completion of the bridge, the PM lauded the project.

The Union Minister informed that the bridge was completed in 11 months and the total length of cable strand used in the bridge is 653 km.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Vaishnaw said, “In 11 months, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge is ready. All 96 cables set! #AnjiKhadBridge PS: Total length of cable strands 653 km.”