Heroin Packet Recovered Near India-Pakistan Border In Punjab’s Amritsar

Chandigarh, Apr 29: BSF troops on Saturday recovered a packet of heroin from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel launched a search operation on the outskirts of Hardo Rattan village in Amritsar, the official said in a statement.

During the search, the troops recovered a 1.5-kilogramme packet of narcotic substance wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from an agriculture field in the village, he said.

The packet was discovered during reaping of straw after wheat harvesting. (Agencies)