Ambedkar honoured in 9 years of Modi Government

Balbir Ram Rattan

The present Government at the centre, under the visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi, completed nine years of governance last month and during this period, vast changes have been witnessed in every sphere across the country. In these nine years, India scaled new heights in matters related to development, welfare of masses and earning honour at international level.

The Narendra Modi Government also took the lead in honouring such prominent personalities of the country who have excelled in life and earned distinction in one field or the other through their hard work.

For example, in this regard, the Modi Government identified all the important places associated with different stages of the life of Dr.B.R. Ambedkar and worked to develop them into museums and memorials to keep alive the ideals and memory of the Architect of the Constitution of India. Earlier, these places were not developed properly and as such they existed for name sake only.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, also known as ‘messiah of dalits’ did not get true honour for his services from the successive Governments after independence, particularly the Congress.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, coined the term “Panchteerth” in remembrance of Dr. Ambedkar while including five important places associated with various stages of the life of this great leader, who became first Law Minister of India after independence of the country. These five places termed as “Panchteerth” by the Prime Minister, include Janam Bhoomi- the birth place in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Shiksha Bhoomi- the place of higher education in London, United Kingdom, Deeksha Bhoomi- the place of adoption to Buddhism in Nagpur, Mahaparinivaran Bhoomi- the place where he breathed last at Delhi and Chaitya Bhoomi- place of cremation in Mumbai.

The entire world was of the view that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was one of the most educated persons of his time, having two Masters and Bar-at-Law, four doctoral degrees, knew several European and Indian languages and was an institution in himself. A person with such qualities deserved to be honoured with the highest civilian award of the country but unfortunately, all the Governments, mostly run by Congress after independence, did not show any interest in this regard.

Dr. Ambedkar was conferred the Bharat Ratna on the instance of the BJP when it was supporting the V.P. Singh Government in 1990.

It is often discussed that Dr. Ambedkar was against the incorporation of Article 370 in the Indian Constitution, but the then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru was adamant to go ahead with it. Once again, it was the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP Government that abrogated Article 370, thus fulfilling the task of removing the special provision and facilitating the free flow of the Indian Constitution in totto.

Ambedkar Jayanti is an annual festival observed on April 14 to mark Baba Sahib’s birthday, who was born on this day in 1891. After the Modi Government came into power, the day has been observed as an official public holiday throughout India. It is also a tribute and honour to Dr. B.R.Ambedkar by the Modi Government.

What makes Dr. B.R.Ambedkar even greater is that he came from the most humble background with an almost impossible task of rising to the heights that he did, eventually becoming the chief architect and Chairman of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution, a symbol of knowledge and a champion of human rights.