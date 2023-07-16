Amarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended Due To Inclement Weather

Srinagar, July 16: Amarnath yatra has been temporarily suspended from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to inclement weather on Sunday, officials said.

They said no yatri was allowed to proceed from traditional Nunwan Pahalgam base camp in south Kashmir and Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district today due to inclement weather.

“It is still raining at several places on both the routes and at the Cave shrine that has made the road condition slippery at places”, they said. “Keeping in view the inclement weather conditions the authorities decided to suspend the yatra until the weather improves”, they added.

Similarly no pilgrim was allowed to proceed on foot or ponies from shortest Baltal route via Dumail to Cave shrine of Amarnath to pay obeisance there on Friday. With 21401 pilgrims having darshan on Saturday, the total number of yatries who paid obeisance at the cave shrine surpassed to two lakh mark since the commencement of the pilgrimage from July 1. (AGENCIES)