Amarnath Yatra | Strictly Adhere To Instruction For Movement Of Convoys, Timing Schedule: J&K Top Cop

Jammu, July 14: Inspecting the security methods and mechanisms adopted for the security of pilgrims at the base camp, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Friday asked officers to strictly adhere to instruction for movement of convoys and timing schedule.

Singh visited Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp to review the security arrangements and other facilities for the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Yatra.

He also interacted with the pilgrims, and officers.

The police chief was briefed by the officers about the deployment plans and management of boarding and lodging of yatris besides security arrangements in and around the camp.

Directing for close vigil to be maintained at the base camp and around the camp, the DGP emphasised that the instruction for the movement of yatra convoys and timing schedule should be strictly adhered to. He also took stock of the traffic management at the camp.

The DGP stressed upon the officers to ensure strict compliance of SOPs and instructions conveyed for the security of yatris and said, “security measures should be implemented efficiently and security of all the vital points of the camp should be reviewed randomly and officers/officials be directed to take required measures found necessary.”

The Police Chief also interacted with the pilgrims and enquired about the facilities and arrangements available.

The pilgrims expressed satisfaction with the arrangement while the DGP during the interaction with officers also reviewed the services provided for smooth and hassle free pilgrimage of yatris.