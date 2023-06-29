Amarnath Yatra | Indian Railways To Run Two Special Trains Run For Pilgrims

Jammu, Jun 29: To facilitate hassle free travel to the Amarnath Pilgrims, the Indian Railways has announced to run two more special trains, a railway official said here on Thursday.

Earlier, the Railways had started five additional special trains.

He said that in view of the extra rush of passengers in Jammu and Kashmir during the Amarnath Yatra starting from July 1, it has been decided to run two summer special trains between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

The trains, he said, will operate from New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and New Delhi Gati Shakti Summer Special Express.

The Gati Shakti Summer Special train will depart from New Delhi at 11:15 PM on July 2 and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 11.25 AM the next day.

He added that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi Gati Shakti Summer Special will depart Katra Railway Station at 06.30 pm on July 3 and reach New Delhi at 06.50 am the next day.

The trains will have Air-conditioned coaches and have halts at Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur stations.

Whereas, another train will run twice between Delhi Junction to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The train will leave Delhi Junction at 11:15 pm on July 3 and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 11:25 am the next day, he added.

“The train will have air condition coaches along with sleeper and general class coaches and will halt at Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur stations,” he added.(Agencies)