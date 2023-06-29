CJI Pays Obeisance At Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine

Jammu, Jun 29: The Chief Justice of India (CJI), Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine nestled in Trikuta Hills of Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Shrine Board spokesman said that the Chief Justice of India was received by Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The Chief Justice of India was accompanied by the Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court.

The CEO briefed the dignitaries about the continuing initiatives being taken by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board under the Chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, J&K for upgrading and expanding the infrastructure to facilitate the progressively increasing number of pilgrims to the Holy Shrine.

The CJI complemented the efforts being initiated by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for welfare and providing facilities to the visiting pilgrims to make their pilgrimage hassle-free.

After paying obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine, the CJI visited Bhairon Ghati to pay obeisance at the Bhairon Baba Temple.

This is the first visit of Justice Chandrachud to the Holy Shrine after taking over as Chief Justice of India. (AGENCIES)