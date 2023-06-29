Amarnath Yatra | Hustle Bustle In Jammu As First Batch To Leave Friday Amid Tight Security

JAMMU, Jun 29: The ‘City of Temples’ is witnessing hustle-bustle as the first batch of pilgrims will leave for Shri Amarnath Yatra from Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Friday amidst tight security arrangements.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is likely to flag-off the first batch from here tomorrow.

The 62-day long pilgrimage is starting from July 1 and ending on August 30.

The pilgrims have started to reach the base camp for the journey tomorrow.

Meanwhile on the spot (Tatkal) registration has also started for the pilgrims at different centres established in parts of the district.

“We have started on-the-spot registration of devotees arriving here for the pilgrimage to the

Amarnath cave shrine,” said an official.

Around 2000 pilgrims, including sadhus, have arrived in Jammu city for the yatra.

Moreover, the langar committees have also started their preparation to cater to the pilgrims.

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh along with Additional Chief Secretary, Raj Kumar Goyal; Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, also took an extensive tour of the twin routes of pilgrimage to Amarnath Yatra.

This year, drone surveillance has also been pressed into to augment the security structure en route the yatra.

Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa said that 33 accommodation centres have been established across the district while ‘Radio Frequency Identification’ (RFID) tags will be issued at the registration centres.

“All arrangements are in place and the district administration is on its toes to welcome the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Yatra,” Avny Lavasa said.

She said that across the Jammu district, 33 accommodation centres have been established that included Sabhas, Sarais and Lodges,” adding, “at Bhagwati Nagar based Yatri Niwas, only registered pilgrims will be allowed to enter.”

On ‘Tatkal registration’ the Deputy Commissioner said that pilgrims will get their token number from Saraswati Dham, near Jammu Railway Station and the place and date for registration will be mentioned in the token for which Aadhar card of the pilgrims is mandatory.

“In all five counters have been established for Tatkal registration of the pilgrims at Vaishnavi Dham, Mahajan Sabha, Panchayat Ghar and two at Geeta Bhawan and Ram Mandir for the registration of Sadhus,” she added.

“Pilgrims shall be provided RFID Tag at the registration centre itself which is mandatory with the pilgrims permit,” she said.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that pre-registration (online) pilgrims can get their RF1D tags at Yatri Niwas and Railway Station, Jammu.

So far, more than 3 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves online for the yatra. (AGENCIES)