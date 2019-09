Always pitched for growth of regional languages, Hindi should be 2nd language: Shah

RANCHI: Seeking to put to rest the controversy over his remarks on Hindi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said he has never asked for imposition of Hindi anywhere in the country but advocated its use as the second language

Shah said he has been repeatedly pitching for strengthening regional languages.

“I too come from a non-Hindi speaking state. I come from Gujarat where Gujarati is the language, not Hindi. One has to listen to my speech carefully. If someone wants to do politics, it is their choice,” he said at an event organised by Hindi daily ‘Hindustan’ here.

He was referring to his speech on the occasion of Hindi Divas on Saturday where he made a pitch for a common language for India, drawing strong reaction from southern parties which vowed to oppose any attempt to “impose” Hindi. (AGENCIES)