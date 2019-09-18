Bankers can now take decision without fear; CVC sets up panel to examine fraud

NEW DELHI: Anti-corruption agency CVC has set up the Advisory Board for Banking Frauds, headed by former Vigilance Commissioner T M Bhasin, to examine bank frauds of over Rs 50 crore and recommend actions, in line with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s call for protecting honest decision making.

This development will instill a sense of protection among bankers from prosecution for genuine decisions, and promote lending.

It will decide whether the case is a criminal act or a genuine commercial decision and accordingly, recommend the future course of action. (AGENCIES)