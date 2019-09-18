World Wrestling C’ship: Vinesh bags bronze; first to qualify for Olympics

NUR-SULTAN (KAZAKHSTAN): Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat (53kg) won the historic bronze at the World Wrestling Championship and also secured ticket for 2020 Tokyo Olympics here on Wednesday.

Vinesh defeated Maria Prevolaraki of Greece in the bronze medal match fetching her the first medal at the World Championships.

She has now become the fourth Indian women wrestler to bag medal at World Championships and also is the first wrestler to book a ticket for the Tokyo Olympics. (AGENCIES)