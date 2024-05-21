Altaf Bukhari seeks public support in favour of Zafar Iqbal Manhas

Appeals people to defeat divisive forces

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 20: Apni Party, president, Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari today appealed the people to defeat the divisive agenda that is being promoted by the two dynastic political parties and vote in favour of their party candidate in Rajouri – Anantnag Parliamentary elections.

Addressing during a public rally organised in the support Party candidate contesting from Rajouri – Anantnag Parliamentary seat, Zafar Iqbal Manhas. The Apni Party president said that the politics of hate has promoted regional bias, detention of youth, underdevelopment, and unemployment in the Pir Panjal region for the last seven decades.

He said that the National Conference and People’s Democratic Party have promoted the dynastic regime in Jammu and Kashmir whereas the common man continues to suffer with the lack of basic amenities, underdevelopment, and growing unemployment.

“These parties exploited the people by creating a wedge between them in the name of region or religion. However, it did not benefit the people. The time has come when the people should come forward and elect Zafar Iqbal Manhas to the Rajouri – Anantnag Parliament seat for their bright future,” he stated, amid applause of the party leaders, and workers in the public rally.

He said that the Party is committed to provide equal opportunity to all the people irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion.

“It’s not about electing a Member of Parliament, but it would be a step towards ending the underdevelopment and bringing prosperity for the future generation,” he said, assuring the people that he would ensure that the people of Rajouri get its due share in development.

Referring to the foundation of the Apni Party, Bukhari said that the Party came to the forefront to represent the people of Jammu and Kashmir when they were in distress, and these dynastic parties were not ready to represent them.

“We went to Delhi and got protection of jobs and land for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, while responding to the critics and said that the Party would continue to work for the welfare of the common masses.

He further assured that the issue of tunnels construction at Peer Ki Gali and Dera Ki Gali on historic Mughal Road would be taken-up forcefully by the Party candidate, if he gets elected to the Lok Sabha from the Rajouri – Anantnag seat and the Party would stand firm to fulfill the promises made with the people regarding promotion of tourism, border tourism, exploring possibility of generating employment at the local level.

Addressing the gathering, Zafar Iqbal Manhas also expressed his commitment to represent the people of Rajouri-Poonch equally without any kind of discrimination and would ensure that the aspirations of the people could be fulfilled.

He said that if he gets elected to the Parliament, he will leave no stone unturned to get a separate Parliamentary seat for Rajouri – Poonch and Hill Development Council on the pattern of Ladakh for overall development of the Region.

Among others who addressed the rally included, President, Kashmir, Mohammed Ashraf Mir (Srinagar Parliamentary seat candidate), Provincial President, Jammu, Manjit Singh, Provincial Vice President, Jammu, ex-MLA Prem Lal, District President, Rajouri, Syed Manzoor Hussain Shah and others.