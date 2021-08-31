Almost 1 in every 3 people’s personal life affected due to work stress, says ICICI Lombard survey

Mumbai, Aug 31: The pandemic has completely transformed the way the masses perceived wellness and the relation of mental health with wellbeing, with 86 per cent of people equally engaging in activities to improve both physical as well as mental health, according to ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

The survey, undertaken by ICICI Lombard, one of India’s leading private general insurance company, aims to understand the proactive interest towards health and wellness in today’s post-pandemic era. This proactive approach towards staying healthy is also visible in cherry-picking health and wellness products more clamorously in a post COVID world. The same is evident from the increasing awareness, and hence, demand for health insurance.

To understand the overall shift in consumer behavior towards health and wellness, ICICI Lombard General Insurance has undertaken a pan India survey with over 1532 respondents, across different metro cities with different working statuses such as partial WFH and complete WFH. The survey further revealed that the prime motivator for every two in three respondents was being aware of the benefits of healthy lifestyles, to take a step in the right direction.

Commenting on the findings of the health and wellness survey, Sanjay Datta, Chief – Underwriting, Reinsurance and Claims, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, said, With the transformed perception of the masses, our consumer base today looks at a health insurer not only for financial immunity during times of ill-health but we are now looked up as a partner in their holistic wellness journey.

”Additionally, through this survey, we observed a mindset change taking place with 47% of people and 4 per cent% of the younger age group (25-35 years) wanting to adopt a healthy lifestyle to not just get a better appearance but also feel better about themselves. Therefore keeping overall wellness as a focus, ICICI Lombard intends to act as a conduit towards a health-conscious India.

While healthy habits are here to stay and grow, 100 per cent of the respondents who are involved in some or the other healthy habits are likely to adopt them on a long term basis, and those who were not into these habits, as an impact of the pandemic, are likely to adopt them.

The study revealed that COVID has taken a toll on the mental health of those who are partially working from home, the data showed a noticeable decrease in the health status proportion from 54 per cent during pre-COVID to 34 per cent during the post- COVID era.

Interestingly, the study found that women were able to better maintain health as compared to men. While mental health seemed to be a challenge for both during the pandemic, 38 per cent of women respondents were satisfied with their mental health status, as compared to only 35% of men. Similarly, for physical fitness, women again maintain physical health better than men with 49 per cent of women being satisfied as compared to 42 per cent of men.

(UNI)