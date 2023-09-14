All professionals, establishments to be registered with Authority

Govt gives nod to set up Mental Health Authority

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: The Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has given green nod to establish Mental Health Authority and all the Mental Health establishments and concerned professions in the UT will be registered with it.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the Health and Medical Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir. The rules for the new Mental Health Act have also been framed. These rules may be called, `The Jammu and Kashmir Mental Healthcare (Mental Health Authority) Rules, 2023.’ They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the official Gazette, the notification said.

The Mental Health Authority shall have its Chairperson, while the Head of the Department of Psychiatry, Govt Medical College Srinagar/Jammu and Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K as members for selection purpose. As `Selection Committee’, they shall be responsible for nomination/selection of non-official members of the J&K Mental Health Authority.

Every non-official member selected/ nominated under rule 6 shall hold his office for a period of three years and shall be entitled to sitting allowance, travelling allowance, daily allowance and such other allowances as are applicable to non-official members of similar commissions/ committees of the JKUT.

The Mission Director National Health Mission J&K, shall be the Chief Executive of the Men tal Health Authority. The Government shall nominate senior MBBS doctor with Masters in Health/Hospital Administration as Medical Advisor to the CEO of the Authority.

According to the notification, every Mental Health establishment in the Union Territory, except the Mental Health establishment under the control of Central Government shall be registered with the Mental Health Authority of the JKUT. Every such establishment as referred to in sub rule (1) shall apply for registration along with details given there in Form B, and a fee of Rs 20,000 by way of DD in favour of Chairperson, J&K Mental Health Authority. The provisional registration certificate granted under sub rule (3)of rule 10 of the Act shall be valid for a period of 12 months from the date of such grant. And for renewal, one should apply within 30 days of the expiry of the period of validity. The renewal fee for the same will be Rs 5000. The authority shall maintain a digital register of all such establishments and professionals, category wise including clinical Psychologists, Mental Health nurses and Psychiatric social workers as mental health professionals.

The Authority shall also ensure/conduct audit of registered Mental Health establishments in the UT or authorize one or more persons from the office of concerned Deputy Commissioner, a representative from Human Rights Commission of the JKUT or a Psychiatrists in Govt service or Private practice for the purose. The Authority may conduct inspections/ inquiry of any Mental Health establishment, suo-moto or on a complaint in respect of non-adherance of minimum standards as specified under the Act.