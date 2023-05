All Minority Employees Association Kashmir Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, May 5: A delegation of All Minority Employees Association, Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today at Raj Bhawan.

The delegation headed by its President Sanjay Koul projected various issues of employees of minority community under PMDP and other employment schemes, who are working in Kashmir division.

The members of the delegation also expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor led UT administration for promptly resolving many of the issues of the minority community employees.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues and demands projected during the interaction.