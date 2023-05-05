Congress Nurtured And Gave Shelter To Terror For The Sake Of Vote Bank Politics: PM Modi In Karnataka

Ballari (K’taka), May 5: Mounting a fresh attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that for the sake of vote bank politics, it has nurtured, given shelter and surrendered before terror.

He said the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ is said to be a work based on the terrorists’ deceitful policies and conspiracies in just one state, and accused the Congress of indulging in backdoor political bargaining with people having terror inclinations.

“To make Karnataka number one state in the country, law and order is important. Karnataka remaining free from terror is equally important. BJP has always been harsh against terror. But whenever there is action against terror Congress will get a stomach ache,” Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting here ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in the state, Modi said today the whole world is worried about the danger of terror and that India too has on several occasions suffered due to it. The country has lost a large number of innocent civilians due to terror attacks.

“Terrorism is anti-humanity, anti-human values and anti-development. I am surprised that for the sake of its vote bank, Congress has surrendered before terror. Can such a party protect Karnataka and its civilians in any way. Under the climate of terror, the industries here, the IT industry, farmers, and rich culture and heritage here will be destroyed, ” he added.

Claiming that the Congress has lost courage to speak against terror, Modi alleged that for the sake of vote bank politics, the party has nurtured and given shelter to terror.

“With changing times, the nature of terror is also changing. Whether smuggling or drug trade or communal frenzy, all are somehow connected to terror,” he said.

Highlighting that in the last few years, another dangerous form of terror has emerged, Modi said, the sound of bomb and guns can at least be heard, but there won’t be any sound to terror conspiracy of “hallowing the society”. .

Even courts have expressed worry on this nature of terror, he said. The film made on such a terror conspiracy, “The Kerala Story” is under discussion. “It is said the film is based on the terrorists’ deceitful policies and conspiracies in just one state,” Modi said.

“Such a beautiful state of the country, where people are hardworking and talented. This Kerala Story film brings out terror conspiracies happening in that state,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that Congress can be seen standing with this terror trend that is seeking to ruin the country. Congress is even indulging in backdoor political bargaining with people having terror inclinations. People of Karnataka should be cautious about Congress,” the PM added. (Agencies)