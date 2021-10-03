AK-47, Ammunition Dropped By Drone Recovered In Jammu

Jammu, Oct 3: Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered an AK-47, a night vision device, three magazines and ammunition, which were dropped by a drone as was evident from the packing, from Phallian Mandal in Jammu on Saturday, police said.

According to the J-K police statement, Jammu Police is looking for possible receivers in the area and a search is going on.

